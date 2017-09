WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s bid to throw out a more than $150 million class action judgment over the retailers’ treatment of workers in Pennsylvania.

The justices declined to hear a Wal-Mart appeal, leaving intact a 2014 ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that largely upheld a lower court judgment awarding $187 million to the plaintiffs. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)