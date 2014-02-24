U.S. top court declines to hear moldy washer cases

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a closely watched legal battle concerning consumer claims against manufacturers and retailers of front-loading washing machines.

By declining to hear the cases, the court allowed claims against Sears Roebuck and Co, Whirlpool Corp and BSH Home Appliance Corp to move forward in lower courts.

The lawsuits claimed Kenmore-brand high-efficiency washers, manufactured for the Sears Holding Co subsidiary by Whirlpool, Whirlpool’s own-brand washers, and those manufactured by BSH, a subsidiary of Germany-based BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate GMbH, were defective in part because they emitted unpleasant odors.