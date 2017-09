WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge by California growers and local water management agencies to federal guidelines that limit water diversions to protect the Delta smelt fish.

The decision not to hear two related cases means a March 2014 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals siding with the federal government remains intact. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)