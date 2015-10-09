FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court places hold on clean water rule nationwide
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 9, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. court places hold on clean water rule nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. court on Friday issued an order temporarily blocking the implementation of a federal water rule across the country, expanding on a prior injunction from a separate court that applied only to certain states.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit granted a stay against the so-called Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule finalized by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in May. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Susan Heavey)

