U.S. top court rules for property owner in wetland permit case
May 31, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

U.S. top court rules for property owner in wetland permit case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - A unanimous U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that property owners can challenge the federal government in court over the need for costly permits under a water protection law in a case involving a company’s plans for a Minnesota peat mine.

The court ruled 8-0 in favor of North Dakota-based Hawkes Co Inc, which challenged a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finding that the property at issue includes wetlands protected by the 1972 U.S. Clean Water Act from potential pollution. The Clean Water Act mandates that property owners get permits in such situations. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

