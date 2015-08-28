FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says disagrees with court decision blocking clean water rule
August 28, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

White House says disagrees with court decision blocking clean water rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said the Justice Department is considering its options after a U.S. district court blocked a federal clean water rule from going into effect in certain states.

“The administration strongly disagrees with this ruling,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a briefing.

The U.S. District court in North Dakota granted a preliminary injunction against the so-called Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule for 13 states on Thursday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

