U.S. top court hands partial win to KBR in Iraq whistleblower case
May 26, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. top court hands partial win to KBR in Iraq whistleblower case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a mixed ruling in a case involving whistleblower claims against KBR Inc in which the contractor was accused of defrauding the U.S. government over work it carried out in Iraq.

On a 9-0 vote, the court sent the case back to an appeals court for further consideration. The ruling means that the case filed by former employee Benjamin Carter, who worked in Iraq as a water purification operator, is likely to continue.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

