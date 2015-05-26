U.S. top court hands partial win to KBR in Iraq whistleblower case

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a mixed ruling in a case involving whistleblower claims against KBR Inc in which the contractor was accused of defrauding the U.S. government over work it carried out in Iraq.

On a 9-0 vote, the court sent the case back to an appeals court for further consideration. The ruling means that the case filed by former employee Benjamin Carter, who worked in Iraq as a water purification operator, is likely to continue.