By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The Trump administration on Friday
sided with employers in a Supreme Court case over the rights of
workers to bring class action lawsuits against companies, court
documents showed.
Reversing a position staked out earlier by the Obama
administration, which backed employees, the administration said
in a court filing it would no longer defend the position of the
National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) that employment agreements
requiring workers to waive their rights to bring class action
claims are invalid.
The waivers compel workers to individually arbitrate
disputes with their employers rather than bring collective
lawsuits with their co-workers.
The NLRB, an independent agency in the federal government,
said in letter to the court on Thursday that its own lawyer
would represent the board in the employees' class action rights
case.
It is unusual for the government to change positions in a
case already pending at the Supreme Court, and marks a sharp
break from the administration of former President Barack Obama,
a Democrat, which had originally pursued the case on behalf of
the NLRB.
The NLRB currently has a Democratic majority, isolating it
politically from the Republican Trump administration.
In January the Supreme Court agreed to review three lower
court rulings, including one involving global professional
services firm Ernst & Young, over the legality of the waivers.
Employers have increasingly required workers to sign them as
part of their arbitration agreements to guard against the rising
tide of worker lawsuits seeking unpaid wages.
In Friday's court filing, acting U.S. Solicitor General
Jeffrey Wall said the Supreme Court should find that class
action waivers are legal and enforceable under federal law.
Workers that waive the right to collective litigation cannot
"escape the consequences of that choice," he said.
Companies say the waivers allow for speedier and more
cost-effective resolution of workplace disputes. Class action
litigation, on the other hand, is harder to fight and can lead
to large damages awards.
Workers argue that pursuing their cases individually is
prohibitively expensive and, without the prospect of large
damages awards that class action litigation can lead to, lawyers
will be deterred from taking their cases.
The nine Supreme Court justices are expected to issue a
ruling on the issue in the court’s next term, which starts in
October and ends in June 2018.