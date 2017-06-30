By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court on
Friday threw out a lawsuit by the families of two Yemeni men
allegedly killed as innocent bystanders in a U.S. drone strike
in 2012.
The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in
Washington upheld a lower court's finding that it lacked the
authority to question decision-making by the government over the
missile strike.
The case began in 2015 when the families of Salem bin Ali
Jaber, an imam, and Waleed bin Ali Jaber, a police officer,
filed a "wrongful death" suit against the U.S. government, then
President Barack Obama and other U.S. officials.
They claimed the deaths were collateral damage in an August,
2012 Hellfire missile attack by a U.S. drone in the eastern
Yemeni village of Khashamir targeting three extremists, court
papers said.
Salem had recently preached against al Qaeda and brought
Waleed, his nephew, along for protection to a meeting requested
by the other three, the papers said. All five men were killed in
the strike.
The families sought a court declaration that the strike
violated international and U.S. law. The lawsuit did not seek
monetary relief.
The United States has been conducting counterterrorism
operations in Yemen for years against militant groups like al
Qaeda. In 2013, Obama set tighter rules on drone strikes and
promised greater transparency.
Monday's ruling tossing the suit said that, based on legal
precedent, judges cannot second-guess the government's military
judgment. It is "the Executive, and not a panel of the D.C.
Circuit, who commands our armed forces and determines our
nation's foreign policy," the ruling said.
Circuit Judge Janice Rogers Brown, who wrote the decision,
also issued a rare separate opinion calling for greater
oversight over the drone program.
She said the legal doctrine preventing courts from reviewing
the decision-making by the president and Congress in foreign
policy or national security matters may be "deeply flawed"
because it blocks any court supervision of the use of
sophisticated new military technologies like drones.
"Of course, this begs the question: if judges will not check
this outsized power, then who will?" said Brown, who was
appointed to the appeals court bench by Republican former
President George W. Bush. She called congressional oversight "a
joke -- and a bad one at that."
The other two judges on the panel, both appointed by Obama,
did not join her separate opinion.