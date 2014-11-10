FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. veterans sue banks, claiming they responsible for Iraq attacks
November 10, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. veterans sue banks, claiming they responsible for Iraq attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wounded U.S. veterans and family members of U.S. soldiers killed in Iraq sued five European banks on Monday, seeking to hold them responsible for shootings and roadside bombings because they allegedly processed Iranian money that paid for the attacks.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York, by lawyers with expertise in terrorism financing cases.

The defendants named in the lawsuit are Barclays Plc , Credit Suisse Group AG, HSBC Holdings Plc , Standard Chartered and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. (Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by David Ingram and Jeffrey Benkoe)

