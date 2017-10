WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to the post-bankruptcy reorganization of Charter Communications Inc.

Law Debenture Trust Co of New York and R2 Investments objected when the fourth-largest cable television operator in the nation went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2009, emerging in November of that year with its debts cut by $8 billion, or 40 percent.