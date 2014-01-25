U.S. court system targeted in cyber attack -report

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Unidentified hackers temporarily blocked access to the federal court system’s public website on Friday, preventing lawyers from filing legal documents, Politico reported.

The denial-of-service attack hit uscourts.gov, as well as other federal court websites around the country, a spokesman for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts told Politico. PACER, the court system access page that provides information on cases, and its electronic filing system also were affected.

The spokesman said the court system was investigating to determine who was responsible.

The blockage meant that attorneys could not file documents and that documents could not be retrieved online.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report. (Reporting by Bill Trott; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)