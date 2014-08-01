FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. asks appeals court to reconsider Obamacare subsidies ruling
August 1, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. asks appeals court to reconsider Obamacare subsidies ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked a federal appeals court to reconsider its July 22 ruling that posed a major setback to the Obamacare health insurance overhaul by casting into doubt the availability of federal health insurance subsidies for millions of people.

In a court filing, the government, as expected, asked the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review the three-judge panel’s decision. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Meredith Mazzilli)

