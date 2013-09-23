FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-FBI agent to plead guilty to leak to media -U.S. Justice Dept
September 23, 2013 / 8:33 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-FBI agent to plead guilty to leak to media -U.S. Justice Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A former FBI agent has agreed to plead guilty to leaking secret government information about a bomb plot to the Associated Press, a leak that officials had called one of the most serious in U.S. history, the Justice Department said on Monday.

As part of a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Indiana, Donald John Sachtleben agreed to a prison sentence of three years and seven months for the leak in addition to a separate sentence for unrelated child-pornography charges, the department said. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Sandra Maler)

