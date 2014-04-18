U.S. appeals court largely upholds cement plant emissions rule

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday largely upheld new emissions standards aimed at curbing pollution from the nation’s cement plants.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected a challenge by environmental groups that the emissions standards were not stringent enough.

But the court handed the challengers a partial victory by ruling that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could not carve out a special legal defense for plant operators to cite if they are sued in the event of a plant malfunction. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Sandra Maler)