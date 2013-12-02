FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court upholds ban on political, other ads on public TV
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. court upholds ban on political, other ads on public TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - A divided federal appeals court on Monday upheld as constitutional a U.S. ban on political advertising on public television and radio stations.

By an 8-3 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the U.S. Congress was justified in adopting a law that prohibited public stations from transmitting paid advertisements on behalf of for-profit entities, issues of public importance or interest and political candidates.

“Congress’s determination that all three kinds of advertising posed a significant threat to public programming is supported by substantial evidence,” Circuit Judge M. Margaret McKeown wrote for the majority.

Two judges on the panel would have struck down the law, while a third would have struck down part of it.

Minority Television Project Inc, a California non-profit, had challenged the law after the Federal Communications Communication fined it $10,000 for running paid ads from companies such as Ford Motor Corp, General Motors Co and Korean Air Lines Co.

The case is Minority Television Project Inc v. Federal Communications Commission et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 09-17311.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.