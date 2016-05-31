FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court rejects Sprint appeal in $300 million tax lawsuit
May 31, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. top court rejects Sprint appeal in $300 million tax lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Sprint Corp’s bid to avoid a lawsuit filed by New York state that seeks $300 million and claims the company deliberately did not bill customers for taxes on its wireless services over seven years.

By refusing to hear the appeal, the justices left in place an October 2015 ruling by the New York Court of Appeals in favor of the state. Sprint, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, argued that a New York state law imposing sales taxes on interstate mobile phone services is trumped by federal telecommunications law. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

