U.S. agency calls two-day hearing on Asiana plane crash
October 25, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. agency calls two-day hearing on Asiana plane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a two-day investigative hearing on the July 6 crash of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 in San Francisco.

The Dec. 10-11 hearing in Washington will focus on pilot awareness in highly automated aircraft, emergency response and cabin safety, the NTSB said in a release.

Three passengers were killed in the crash and its aftermath, and more than 180 passengers were injured when the Boeing 777 jet struck a seawall and slammed into a runway while trying to land at San Francisco International Airport.

