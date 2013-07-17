Passengers eye legal action against Boeing, Asiana over crash

July 16 (Reuters) - Asiana Airlines Inc and Boeing Co are facing potential legal action by passengers who were on board a flight that crashed in San Francisco on July 6, killing three and injuring more than 180, according to U.S. court filings.

The Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 had more than 300 passengers and crew members on board when it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the causes of the crash.

A petition for discovery has been filed against Boeing in Chicago court, where the airplane manufacturer is headquartered. The petition begins the legal process against the maker of the Boeing 777, according to a statement from Ribbeck Law Chartered, a law firm representing the passengers.

The firm announced the petition, filed Monday, in a press release on Tuesday.

The passengers are seeking design, manufacturing and safety information, as well as maintenance records and other relevant evidence, in order to determine legal liability for the crash, according to their lawyers.

Similar requests may be filed against other companies, including Asiana Airlines and several unnamed makers of component parts, in the coming days, the law firm said.

A spokesman for Boeing declined to comment.

On Monday, South Korea-based Asiana Airlines was sued in federal court in California by a Korean woman, Younga Jun Machorro, and her son, who were passengers the Asiana Airlines flight.

The lawsuit alleged that the Asiana flight crew committed “an extensive litany of errors and omissions” and were improperly trained and supervised, causing the crash.

They are seeking at least $5 million in damages for “extreme bodily and mental injuries and economic damages” allegedly suffered as a result of the crash, according to the lawsuit.

A spokesman for Asiana Airlines declined to comment.