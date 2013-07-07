Emergency vehicle may have run over one of Asiana crash victims

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 (Reuters) - An emergency vehicle rushing to the scene of the Asiana Airlines crash at San Francisco’s international airport may have run over one of the two teenage Chinese girls killed in the incident, the local fire department said on Sunday.

San Francisco’s medical examiner is now conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of the girl’s death, fire department spokeswoman Mindy Talmadge said.

“One of the deceased did have injuries consistent with those of having been run over by a vehicle,” Talmadge said. “Many agencies were on the field yesterday.”

Asiana Flight 214 crashed on landing on Saturday, killing the two 16-year-old students from eastern China and injuring more than 180 other people.

Eyewitnesses and survivors have described a scene of chaos in the aftermath of the crash as emergency responders scrambled to aid passengers fleeing the plane. (Reporting by Kristina Cooke and Edwin Chan; Editing by Will Dunham)