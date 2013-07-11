FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2013

No sign autopilot, auto-throttles failed in San Francisco crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 (Reuters) - There is no sign of failure of the autopilot or other key automatic flight equipment on the Asiana plane that crashed in San Francisco last week, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Deborah Hersman said on Thursday.

“There is no anomalous behavior of the autopilot, of the flight director, and of the auto-throttles, based on the FDR data reviewed to date,” Hersman told a news conference, referring to the flight data recorder from the Boeing 777 which crashed on Saturday, killing two.

