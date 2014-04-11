FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Multiple fatalities in California tour bus crash - report
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2014 / 2:54 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Multiple fatalities in California tour bus crash - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped word “in” in headline)

LOS ANGELES, April 10 (Reuters) - Multiple fatalities were reported on Thursday when a FedEx truck collided with a tour bus in Northern California, sparking a fire, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

A spokeswoman for FedEx Corp, Bonnie Kourvelas, said the company was aware of reports that one of its trucks had collided with a tour bus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic accident on I-5 in California,” she said.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Johnson; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.