Chinese Consulate says third Asiana crash fatality is Chinese
July 12, 2013 / 10:36 PM / 4 years ago

Chinese Consulate says third Asiana crash fatality is Chinese

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 (Reuters) - The third girl who died in the aftermath of the crash of an Asiana Airlines jet at San Francisco airport last Saturday is a Chinese national, a spokesman for the Chinese consulate in San Francisco said on Friday.

The victim died on Friday morning, according to a statement from two doctors at San Francisco General hospital.

The crash landing of the Boeing also killed two Chinese teenage girls and injured more than 180. (Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Sandra Maler)

