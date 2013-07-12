Third person dies in Asiana air crash -San Francisco hospital

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 (Reuters) - A girl died in hospital on Friday, becoming the third fatality in the crash of an Asiana Airlines jet at San Francisco airport last Saturday, doctors said.

The child, who died on Friday morning, had been in critical condition, according to a statement from two doctors at San Francisco General Hospital. They gave no further details.

The crash landing of the Boeing also killed two Chinese teenage girls and injured more than 180 other people. (Reporting By Sarah McBride; Editing by Sandra Maler)