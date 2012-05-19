FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six Georgia school buses collide, 50 hurt
May 19, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

Six Georgia school buses collide, 50 hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - At least 50 people, many of them children, were injured on Saturday when six school buses on their way to a Georgia amusement park were involved in a chain-reaction crash, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

The Burke County school system buses were headed to the park when traffic slowed near a construction zone on Interstate 20 in Newton County, and one bus hit the back of another, the newspaper said.

That set off a chain-reaction crash involving the six buses and a car. One bus driver, 44-year-old Angela Anthony, was cut from the wreckage and airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment.

About 50 people were examined at area hospitals after complaining of injuries, and two had visible injuries but no children were seriously hurt, the newspaper said. (Reporting By Jane Sutton; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Doina Chiacu)

