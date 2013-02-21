FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five dead, two hurt in small plane crash in Georgia
February 21, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Five dead, two hurt in small plane crash in Georgia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Five people were killed and two were injured when a small jet airplane overran a runway in eastern Georgia and crashed into woods, authorities said on Thursday.

Seven people were aboard the Hawker Beechcraft 390/Premier I jet when the accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday at the Thomson-McDuffie Airport in Thomson, said Kathleen Bergen, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Five people were killed, and two injured passengers were taken to a hospital, according to the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Department.

The flight had left late on Wednesday from John Tune Airport in Nashville, Tennessee, en route to Thomson, Bergen said.

The National Transportation Safety Administration is investigating the cause of the crash, she added. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
