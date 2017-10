WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - At least three people have been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a Navy F-18 fighter crashed into an apartment complex at Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday, an emergency medical service (EMS) spokesman said.

Bruce Edelka, a EMS division chief, said one of those injured was one of the plane’s two crew members.

“Nothing was reported to me as life threatening,” he told CNN. (Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)