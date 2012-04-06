Six injured in US Navy jet crash - hospital

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - Six people have been taken to a hospital with injuries after a Navy F-18 fighter crashed into a Virginia Beach, Virginia, apartment complex on Friday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Both crew members ejected. One of them was in good condition and the other was in fair condition, said Emma Inman, a spokeswoman for the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Among other people hurt was a firefighter. Injuries included smoke inhalation, she said. (Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)