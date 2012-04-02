FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five die, 13 injured in Kansas truck crash
April 2, 2012 / 5:06 AM / in 6 years

Five die, 13 injured in Kansas truck crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 1 (Reuters) - Five people died and 13 were injured Sunday when a large truck equipped as a motor home careened off a rural Kansas freeway and went into a creek, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The rig involved in the crash was towing a trailer north on Interstate 35 in Osage County in eastern Kansas when the crash happened Sunday morning, the state patrol said.

The vehicle went off the highway, hit a metal guard rail and a concrete bridge rail before tumbling down into a creek, the patrol said. The truck landed on its wheels and the trailer ended up in front of the truck.

Thirteen people were taken to area hospitals, the patrol said. The cause of the crash remained under investigation. The names of the dead and injured were being withheld pending notification of relatives, the patrol said. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by David Bailey and Stacey Joyce)

