June 22, 2013 / 7:36 PM / 4 years ago

Stunt performer, pilot killed in Ohio air show crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - A woman performing a wing-walking stunt and her pilot were killed on Saturday when their plane crashed while inverted at an air show in Dayton, Ohio, organizers of the event said.

“Show officials believe that the two performers involved did not survive,” organizers of the 2013 Vectren Dayton Air Show said in a statement. They added that no one else was injured in the crash, which happened around 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).

Officials including those from the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Scott Malone and Paul Simao)

