Pilot tried to correct Asiana flight 500 feet from ground -NTSB
July 9, 2013 / 10:51 PM / in 4 years

Pilot tried to correct Asiana flight 500 feet from ground -NTSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 (Reuters) - The instructor pilot in charge of the landing of Asiana Flight 214 realized the airliner was coming in low when it had dropped to 500 feet, and began trying to correct the flight, the head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday.

At a briefing on the investigation into Saturday’s crash of the Boeing 777 at San Francisco International airport, NTSB chairwoman Deborah Hersman also said that two flight attendants were ejected from the back of the plane after it struck the ground. Both survived.

