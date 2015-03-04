FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some passengers on Asiana flight in California crash settle -AP
March 4, 2015

Some passengers on Asiana flight in California crash settle -AP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - About 70 passengers of an Asiana Airlines Inc flight that crashed at the San Francisco airport in 2013 have reached a settlement with the airline, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Frank Pitre, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told the Associated Press this was the first settlement in connection with the crash. Pitre could not immediately be reached for comment and a representative for Asiana Airlines declined immediate comment.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Walsh

