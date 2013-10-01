FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four bodies recovered from wreckage of California plane crash
October 1, 2013 / 4:25 PM / in 4 years

Four bodies recovered from wreckage of California plane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Medical examiners on Tuesday recovered four bodies from the wreckage of a small jet that crash-landed into a hangar and burst into flames at the Santa Monica airport near Los Angeles over the weekend, the coroner’s office operations chief said.

The four dead from Sunday’s crash have not been positively identified. But two of the presumed victims were identified on Monday by a Santa Monica-based construction firm as that company’s chief executive, Mark Benjamin, and his son, Luke.

The Idaho Conservation League, for which the elder Benjamin served as a board member, has said Luke Benjamin’s girlfriend was also among the passengers. (Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

