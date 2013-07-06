UPDATE 1-Asiana plane carried 291 passengers, 16 crew - airline

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - The Asiana Airlines plane that crash landed at San Francisco airport had 291 passengers and 16 crew members on board, the company said.

Earlier, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted the company as saying 292 passengers were on board.

An official at the airline in Seoul said the company would urgently dispatch a team of officials to help investigate the cause of the accident.

The company was still trying to determine the number of people who may have been injured, the official said.

Asiana’s Boeing 777 flying from Seoul crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport.