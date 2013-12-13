FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge approves retail credit card fee settlement
December 13, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. judge approves retail credit card fee settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Friday approved an estimated $5.7 billion class action settlement between merchants and Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc over credit card fees despite objections from thousands of retailers who complained it was inadequate.

Merchants first sued Visa and MasterCard in 2005, accusing the two companies of fixing the fees charged to merchants each time their customers used their credit or debit cards. They were accused also of preventing merchants from steering customers to cheaper forms of payments.

U.S. District Judge John Gleeson of Brooklyn, New York, approved the settlement in a written order. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Howard Goller, Gary Hill)

