Ex-U.S. Army colonel tied to Tilton equity firm pleads guilty

(Reuters) - A retired U.S. Army colonel pleaded guilty on Monday to negotiating a job with financier Lynn Tilton’s private equity firm while taking steps to enable a helicopter company it controlled to get paid faster by the Defense Department.

Norbert Vergez, 49, pleaded guilty in federal court in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to making false statements and engaging in a felony conflict of interest, according to court records.

As part of the plea, Vergez also admitted to failing to disclose recei10v00000ing $30,000 for relocation expenses from Tilton’s private equity firm, court papers show.

Court papers do not identify by name Patriarch Partners, Tilton’s $8 billion New York private equity fund, or Mesa, Arizona-based MD Helicopters, a company it controls.

But Vergez, an ex-program manager for the Army’s Non-Standard Rotary Wing Aircraft office in Huntsville, Alabama, joined Patriarch as a senior vice president after retiring.

Lee Stein, a lawyer for Vergez, did not respond to a request for comment, but previously said his client had taken responsibility for his conduct and was looking forward to putting the case behind him.

Patriarch has previously said that it and MD Helicopters “cooperated fully” with the investigation. Representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A plea agreement made public April 7 said that while negotiating his future job, Vergez took steps in 2012 that allowed faster payment to the helicopter company, which engaged in foreign military sales through a U.S. contract.

Vergez also made a false statement to the Defense Department’s inspector general during a 2012 audit involving Lithuania-based subcontractor Avia Baltika Aviation Ltd, which was overhauling Russian Mi-17 helicopters, the agreement said.

The inspector general had been probing NSRWA’s relationship with Avia Baltika and the circumstances surrounding instructions that allowed it to be paid $3.7 million by prime contractor Northrop Grumman Corp, court records state.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Tilton and Patriarch in a separate case with defrauding investors by hiding the poor performance of assets underlying three collateralized loan obligation funds.

Tilton has denied wrongdoing and sued the SEC to block that case from going forward.

Vergez faces up to five years in prison on each of three counts of making false statements and felony conflict of interest.

The case is U.S. v. Vergez, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Alabama, No. 15-cr-00086.