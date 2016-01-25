FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ArthroCare ex-CEO, ex-CFO win reversal of fraud convictions
January 25, 2016 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

ArthroCare ex-CEO, ex-CFO win reversal of fraud convictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday overturned the convictions of the former chief executive officer and chief financial officer of surgical device maker ArthroCare Corp for engineering what federal prosecutors called a $750 million securities fraud.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said it agreed with the evidentiary challenges of former CEO Michael Baker and former CFO Michael Gluk, who had been sentenced in August 2014 to a respective 20 years and 10 years in prison.

The cases were returned to a lower court for a new trial. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

