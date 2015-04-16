FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI charges ex-banker with taking at least $20 million from clients
April 16, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

FBI charges ex-banker with taking at least $20 million from clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The FBI has charged a former investment adviser with a New York bank with converting at least $20 million of client money to his personal use, at times withdrawing millions from their accounts under false assurances, according to court papers.

A criminal complaint dated on Wednesday charges Michael Oppenheim with four counts, including securities fraud and embezzlement, in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The complaint says Oppenheim worked at a global financial institution based in New York, but does not name the bank. (Reporting by David Ingram and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

