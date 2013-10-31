Bikini-clad baristas arrested for serving more than coffee

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct 31 (Reuters) - Two female workers at a bikini-themed coffee stand near Seattle have been charged with providing customers nude, striptease-style dances in full view of passersby, authorities said on Thursday.

The women, aged 20 and 21, both employees at the Hillbilly Hotties coffee stand in Everett, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with violating the city’s adult entertainment laws, said Everett police spokesman officer Aaron Snell.

A third woman worker at the stand, age 33, was arrested and charged with lewd conduct in connection with a case from June at a separate nearby coffee stand in which police said workers were alleged to have performed sex acts on customers. The nature of the accusation against her was not immediately clear.

All the charges are misdemeanors, which carry a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Bail for each was set at $500.

Police began investigating the coffee stand after receiving complaints that the women working there were exposing themselves for customers as they sat in their cars, Snell said.

“It’s right on the main drag and anybody walking by can pretty much see it,” Snell said. “That’s probably why we were getting complaints.”

Snell said the business itself was not facing any charges. The stand’s Facebook page declared it open for business shortly after the raid. Its owner, Jovanna Edge, was not immediately available for comment.

The same coffee stand was robbed at gunpoint last month by a 12-year-old boy who was on a bike and fled with about $15 from the tip jar. (Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bob Burgdorfer)