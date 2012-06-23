FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two bodies found at hotel where Whitney Houston died
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 23, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

Two bodies found at hotel where Whitney Houston died

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Two bodies discovered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where singer Whitney Houston died in February and where the Emmy awards for Daytime television will take place later on Saturday, were believed to be the victims of a murder-suicide, police said.

Beverly Hills police said in a statement on Saturday that they responded to a call late on Friday night and found the bodies of an elderly man and woman at the hotel.

“Investigators believe they are the victims of a murder-suicide,” said police spokesman Mark Rosen.

The identities of the two people were not released and no other details were given.

Houston was found dead in a bathtub at the same hotel on Feb. 11. Her death was ruled as accidental.

The Daytime Emmy awards, which honor stars of daytime drama television, are scheduled to take place at the hotel later on Saturday, according to the group’s website. (Reporting by Greg McCune)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
