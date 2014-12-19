FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bitcoin promoter gets 2 years prison over illicit money transmissions
December 19, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Bitcoin promoter gets 2 years prison over illicit money transmissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Charlie Shrem, an outspoken supporter of bitcoins, was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday for indirectly helping to send $1 million in the digital currency to the Internet black-market bazaar Silk Road.

Shrem, a former vice chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan to forfeit $950,000 after pleading guilty in September to aiding and abetting an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Tom Brown

