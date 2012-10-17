FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI arrests person in NY bomb plot - source
October 17, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

FBI arrests person in NY bomb plot - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a person suspected of plotting to explode a bomb in New York, a source familiar with the situation said.

The person was arrested in lower Manhattan on Wednesday morning on terrorism charges, a person familiar with the matter said. The person asked not to be identified because the case was not public.

The public was never in danger, the source said.

The New York Post and the local NBC television affiliate reported the target was the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which is located in lower Manhattan’s financial district.

Spokesmen for the FBI and the Federal Reserve could not immediately be reached for comment.

