Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout's conviction in U.S. is upheld
September 27, 2013 / 1:29 PM / 4 years ago

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout's conviction in U.S. is upheld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for conspiring to kill Americans.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected Bout’s contentions that he had been the victim of a vindictive prosecution and that there was no legitimate law enforcement reason to target him.

Bout has been serving a 25-year prison sentence for conspiring to sell arms to people he thought were Colombian rebels who intended to kill U.S. soldiers.

His case caused strain in relations between Washington and Moscow, which has demanded the return of the onetime Soviet air force officer. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

