9 months ago
Ex-China diplomats charged in U.S. over construction scheme
November 15, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 9 months ago

Ex-China diplomats charged in U.S. over construction scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Two former Chinese diplomats working at a construction company are facing U.S. charges that they schemed to force employees who received visas to perform work only for China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other facilities to instead provide private contracting work.

The complaint against Dan Zhong and Landong Wang made public on Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court said among the sites that received such contracting work from their employees was a mansion matching the description of one tied to a U.N. bribery case. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
