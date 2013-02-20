New York news anchor resigns after domestic abuse arrest

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A veteran New York television news anchor resigned from his job on Wednesday following his arrest on charges he choked his wife, a fellow reporter, during a domestic dispute over the weekend.

Rob Morrison, who anchors a morning show for WCBS-TV, said in a statement that he would step down to “put all of my time and energy into making sure that I do what’s best for my wife and my son.”

The announcement came after police in Darien, Connecticut, were called to the home of Morrison and his wife, Ashley Morrison, a CBS News ‘Money Watch’ reporter, before dawn on Sunday. Ashley Morrison’s mother had contacted police with reports of a domestic dispute.

Morrison “became increasingly belligerent toward his wife during the course of the evening, culminating in him choking her by the neck with both hands,” Darien Police Captain Frederick Komm said in a statement.

He said responding officers observed red marks on Ashley Morrison’s neck.

A Stamford Superior Court judge on Tuesday issued an order of protection requiring Morrison to stay at least 100 yards away from his wife.

The Morrisons have a son in elementary school. (Reporting By Chris Francescani)