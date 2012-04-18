UPDATE 1-Ex-FBI cyber chief joins CrowdStrike security firm

* Company founded by two former McAfee executives

* More targets, more networks to defend

* Companies could take more proactive approach

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 17 (Reuters) - Vowing to step up his battle against attacks on U.S. computer networks, the FBI’s former top cybersecurity official, Shawn Henry, said on Wednesday he is taking a top job with CrowdStrike, a new firm founded by two former executives with security software maker McAfee.

Henry, who retired from the FBI last month, said he looked forward to continuing his fight against cyber attacks from outside government, where such work often ran into bureacratic, jurisdictional and legal constaints.

“I have always said the private sector needs to be a bigger part of the solution, and with CrowdStrike I’ll have more flexibility and opportunity to make a difference from this side of the fence,” Henry wrote in a blog on the company’s website.

“We’ll operate within the parameter of the law, but within that parameter, there’s a lot more that organizations can do that is proactive and that gives them a much stronger advantage in deterring the adversary,” he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

George Kurtz, the former worldwide chief technology offer of McAfee, and Dmitri Alperovitch, that company’s former vice president of threat research, founded CrowdStrike in February with initial capital from private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

Alperovitch said CrowdStrike was helping Fortune 500 companies and government agencies track down and identify adversaries that had infiltrated their computer networks.

He lauded Henry’s work with the FBI, where he helped set up organizations that brought together all of the members of intelligence and law enforcement community to pursue coordinated action against national security threats in cyberspace.

Henry will be the president of a newly formed subsidiary, CrowdStrike Services, that will help assess, attribute and respond to targeted intrusions from Chinese adversaries and others suspected of trying to steal intellectual property and trade secrets from major Western companies daily.

Many U.S. companies are unaware that their networks have been breached, Henry said, noting that the number of targets and threats had changed dramatically over the past decade.

“You can only build the wall so high. The reality of it is that the adversaries that we’re seeing now are jumping over the wall ... so the alarms are not going off,” he said.

CrowdStrike would use intelligence and technology including new tactics and different ways to classify and store data, Henry said.

Henry, who spent 24 years at the FBI, served as executive assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch since September 2010. Before that, he was the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office.