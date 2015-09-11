Dewey prosecutor delves into details in second day of summation

(Reuters) - In the second day of his closing arguments in the criminal trial of three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives, a Manhattan prosecutor began walking jurors through the nitty gritty of the accounting adjustments the firm used to boost the revenue it reported to lenders and investors.

Those adjustments, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Peirce Moser said Friday, added up to a “longstanding, death-by-a-thousand-cuts fraud.”

