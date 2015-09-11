FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2015 / 10:28 PM / 2 years ago

Dewey prosecutor delves into details in second day of summation

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In the second day of his closing arguments in the criminal trial of three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives, a Manhattan prosecutor began walking jurors through the nitty gritty of the accounting adjustments the firm used to boost the revenue it reported to lenders and investors.

Those adjustments, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Peirce Moser said Friday, added up to a “longstanding, death-by-a-thousand-cuts fraud.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1iDkNXK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
