Dewey jurors' note raises specter of hung jury

(Reuters) - Jurors in the criminal trial of three former executives of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf asked the judge Monday morning whether there was a procedure for dealing with undecided jurors, raising the possibility of a hung jury on the eighth day of deliberations.

Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Robert Stolz told them there was no such procedure. If the jury is unable to agree on a verdict, the case could end in a mistrial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1iYv9Sx