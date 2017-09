Jurors in the criminal trial of three former executives of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf said Tuesday that they could not agree on a verdict for “the majority” of the charges in the case.

The jurors’ note came shortly after 4 p.m., near the end of their 13th full day of deliberations. If the jurors cannot reach a consensus, the case could end in a mistrial.

