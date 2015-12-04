Prosecutors considering new trial of former Dewey executives

New York prosecutors said Friday that they are considering a retrial of at least some of their criminal case against three former executives of defunct U.S. law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, which ended in a mistrial in October.

The announcement came at a hearing for Zachary Warren, a 30-year-old former client-relations manager at the firm who is facing related charges in a separate case, according to Warren’s lawyer, Paul Shechtman.

