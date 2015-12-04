FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutors considering new trial of former Dewey executives
December 4, 2015

Prosecutors considering new trial of former Dewey executives

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

New York prosecutors said Friday that they are considering a retrial of at least some of their criminal case against three former executives of defunct U.S. law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, which ended in a mistrial in October.

The announcement came at a hearing for Zachary Warren, a 30-year-old former client-relations manager at the firm who is facing related charges in a separate case, according to Warren's lawyer, Paul Shechtman.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OLc5BU

